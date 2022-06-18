BTS’ J-Hope is ‘working hard to put on an incredible show’ in new clip ahead of Lollapalooza performance

On June 18, the annual four-day music festival Lollapalooza took to Twitter to drop a video starring none other than BTS’ J-Hope! Captioned “A message from #jhope, your newest headliner”, the video sees the BTS member speaking about being excited about the upcoming event.

J-Hope shares, “What’s up ARMY! I cannot wait to see you all at Lollapalooza on July 31st. It is an honour to be the first South Korean artist to headline a major US festival. I’m so excited to see the other artists like Dua Lipa, J. Cole, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and so much more. I’m working hard to put on an incredible show for you all. So get your ticket today at Lollapalooza.com. See you in Chicago!”

On June 8 IST, fans had received a surprise when Lollapalooza’s organisers had dropped an announcement sharing “We’re thrilled to announce J-Hope of BTS will headline Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.”

Going by the schedule, J-Hope will be taking to the stage and closing out the show at Lollapalooza’s Bud Light Seltzer Stage on n Sunday, July 31, Central Time (Monday, August 1, IST). As J-Hope is scheduled to play a one-hour-long set from 7:30 am to 8:30 am IST, anticipation is immensely high for the setlist.

By performing at this year’s Lollapalooza, BTS’ J-Hope will be joining other big names as headliners, like Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo. Further, J-Hope’s fellow labelmates and industry juniors TOMORROW X TOGETHER will also be making their US music festival debut at this year’s Lollapalooza.

