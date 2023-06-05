BTS’ J-Hope’s album Jack In The Box becomes fifth most streamed album by a Korean solo artist on Spotify

BTS member J-Hope surpasses SOMI’s XOXO to be the 5th most streamed album by a K-Pop soloist in Spotify history. The album gained 494.5 million streams. At no.1 was SUGA’s D-2 with 750 million streams, followed by Jimin’s FACE with 554 million streams, J-Hope’s Hope World with 526 million streams and at no. 4th is RM’s mono with 511 million streams.

J-Hope’s activities:

J-Hope was recently selected as an assistant instructor at the 36th Division's Recruit Training Center, according to army officials on May 31. After Jin, who was selected as an assistant at the 5th Infantry Division in Gyeonggi-do in January 2023, J-Hope became the team's second assistant. J-Hope had previously completed the 23rd-5th class of the basic military training course at the 36th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center in Gangwon-do on May 24. He said at the time, "ARMYs, you have done well" on the fan community platform Weverse and said he was able to train hard because of the letters and support they sent him. J-Hope will continue working as an assistant instructor at the 36th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center until October 17, 2024, when he will be discharged from the military.

BTS’ members activities:

Just like the many members who have made their solo debut or comeback in the past few years, it seems Jungkook is going to be the second last member to make his solo debut. There were many reports about rumors regarding his solo debut and recently, an official BIGHIT MUSIC said that it will be confirmed once Jungkook’s schedule has been planned. Otherwise, he has done collaborations and released solo songs for fans like 'Still with You' and webtoon '7FATES: CHAKHO's OST, Stay Alive, Dreamers, the song for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, and Left and Right, in which he collaborated with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, among other things. Specifically, Left and Right, Dreamers and Stay Alive were included in the World Guinness Records for having received one billion streams on Spotify in the shortest amount of time among K-pop solo singers.

