BTS’ J-Hope’s news of an upcoming new album has been officially announced by BIGHIT Music on February 18, 2024. Named, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1, is a special album that will be released on March 29, 2024. However, since the announcement, there have been a lot of speculations surrounding the alleged features of the tracks. Fans are busy trying to find out who will be involved in the album, and they have a few names in mind.

BTS’ Jungkook and LE SSERAFIM to feature in J-Hope’s upcoming new album

On February 19, 2024, the physical album details for HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 were released. The album is confirmed to be available in two CD versions and one Weverse version. However, that was not the only thing that the fans got excited about; the written content on the cover especially piqued their interest. Although the image is too blurry to read, the fandom somehow determined who would apparently be on the tracks.

The first name that they could read was that of J-Hope’s fellow bandmate, Jungkook. Although it is not surprising that they might collaborate on an album, it has left everyone excited, wondering how the song will sound. Moreover, Junkook and J-Hope’s chemistry is extremely solid and exemplary, which makes the collaboration even more meaningful.

However, the second name took everyone by surprise. It is none other than Huh Yuj Jin of LE SSERAFIM, who is known for her exceptional dancing skills. Although the possible collaboration has left everyone stunned, the pair also makes sense since they are both powerful performers. The combined synergy between the senior and junior is guaranteed to move the masses. Moreover, she has been a hardcore ARMY since days before her debut, which makes it more exhilarating.

Moreover, fans also speculate that rapper Yoon Mirae will also be featured on the album because earlier the artist made an Instagram post along with J-Hope, which indicated that they were working together. Gaeko, who is part of Dynamic Duo, is also assumed to be part of the album. However, it has not been confirmed yet, and more details will be revealed in the coming days.

BTS’ J-Hope’s upcoming album details

HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 will contain a total of six songs. Along with the album, a six-part docuseries will also be available to stream on Prime Video. The series will showcase J-Hope in his element, where he explores various cities like Osaka, Paris, New York, Seoul, and Gwanju to meet street dancers and exchange cultures. Moreover, it will also showcase the artist’s journey through dance. The series will premiere on March 29, 2024.

