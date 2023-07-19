BTS’ J-Hope’s Jack In The Box HOPE Edition gets new concept teaser; Fans excited about What’s In The Box

BTS’ J-Hope’s Jack In The Box HOPE Edition surprises fans with a new teaser. BIGHIT MUSIC released the concept teaser where they asked fans about what could be in the box. The teaser is not only fun to watch but leaves enough room for fan theories and speculations.

Jack In The Box HOPE Edition gets a new teaser

On July 19, BIGHIT MUSIC on their official Twitter account released a concept teaser for Jack In The Box HOPE Edition. They captioned it as ‘What’s In The Box?’ and the teaser starts with two puppets opening a box and looking inside it. The puppets are black and white in color, similar to J-Hope's concept image theme. Towards the end of the video, the release date of the physical album is revealed. The physical album, set for release on August 18 at 1 p.m. KST, became available for pre-order on July 17 at 11 a.m. KST.

The unexpected announcement sent BTS fans into a frenzy of excitement. J-Hope's HOPE Edition includes not only the original album tracks but also an exciting addition of three live tracks performed at the renowned Lollapalooza festival and two instrumental tracks. To further captivate enthusiasts, the package offers exclusive new photos and items that align with the theme of the HOPE Edition.

Fans excited for the physical version of Jack In The Box

Before this announcement, Jack In The Box was solely accessible in digital format or as a Weverse album. With the physical release, fans can now enjoy holding a tangible embodiment of J-Hope's artistry.J-Hope, a prominent member of the sensational supergroup BTS, is presently fulfilling his mandatory military service. Prior to his enlistment, he delighted fans with his solo endeavor, the album Jack In The Box, which initially launched on various major streaming platforms. However, owing to the overwhelming love from fans, BigHit Music, the agency managing BTS, made a thrilling announcement. They decided to release a physical version of Jack In The Box, titled the HOPE Edition. Ever since the announcement came out, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and took to social media to express their emotions. As the world eagerly anticipates J-Hope's return from his military service, the HOPE Edition of Jack In The Box serves as a testament to the unwavering support and love BTS and its members continue to receive from their devoted fanbase.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat