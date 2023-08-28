BTS' J-Hope's Jack in the Box re-enters Billboard 200 Chart at No. 6, marking his first Top 10 as a soloist

In a remarkable feat, BTS' J-Hope has achieved yet another record with his solo album Jack in the Box, securing its highest-ever ranking on the prestigious Billboard 200 chart. On August 27, according to local time, Billboard made the exciting announcement that J-Hope's solo album from 2022, Jack in the Box, not only re-entered but also surged within the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, over a year after its initial release.

J-hope gets his highest ranking as a soloist on Billboard 200

J-Hope, a member of the renowned BTS group, has reached a significant milestone in his solo career by achieving his highest-ever ranking on the prestigious Billboard 200 chart with his solo album. The achievement comes as a testament to J-Hope's artistic talent and growing popularity.

Initially released in July 2022, Jack in the Box was initially available solely in digital format or as a digital download album via Weverse. However, on August 18, a new physical version of the album, titled Jack in the Box (HOPE Edition), was introduced to the public. This physical version featured a selection of bonus tracks, along with fresh photographs, enhancing the overall experience for listeners. Notably, Jack in the Box (HOPE Edition) incorporated three live tracks recorded at Lollapalooza, two instrumental tracks, and a collection of new photos and materials, aligning perfectly with its distinctive HOPE Edition tag.

Following the launch of the HOPE Edition, Jack in the Box, which had previously made its debut at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 chart in the digital edition, re-entered the chart with a remarkable leap to No. 6. This accomplishment marked J-Hope's inaugural solo album to break into the top 10 ranks. Impressively, Jack in the Box accumulated a total of 50,000 equivalent album units for the week concluding on August 24.

Of this total score, 47,000 units were attributed to traditional album sales, highlighting the demand for physical copies of the album. Additionally, the album secured 2,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, equating to an impressive 2.99 million on-demand audio streams within the week. Not to be overlooked, Jack in the Box also generated 1,000 track equivalent album (TEA) units during the same timeframe, according to data from Luminate.

J-hope becomes the fourth BTS member in the top 10 of Billboard 200

J-Hope has become the fourth member of BTS to enter the Billboard 200's top 10 as a soloist. Previously, Agust D (SUGA), Jimin, and RM have entered the top 10 of the charts. SUGA landed at number 2 with his solo album D-Day on the chart. The album has achieved massive success and was loved by fans worldwide, even leading to a world tour. Jimin's solo album FACE also landed at number 2. The album has been a fan favorite since its release, and its single Like Crazy debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. RM, with his solo album Indigo, landed at number 3 on the Billboard 200 list. The album was well received and was considered a lyrical masterpiece, making RM stand out as a soloist. On January 27th, RM became the first K-pop soloist to spend 6 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 with his solo album.

J-Hope's extraordinary accomplishment with Jack in the Box underscores his influence as a solo artist and his ability to captivate audiences both digitally and physically. This achievement not only solidifies his position within the music industry but also opens doors for even greater achievements in the future. Congratulations to J-hope

Listen to his single More from the album Jack in the Box here-

