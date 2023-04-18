BTS’ J-Hope’s military enlistment: ‘J-Hope we love you’ say Jin, RM, SUGA, Jimin, V and Jungkook in OT7 pic

J-Hope became the third member of the South Korean septet BTS to enlist for his mandatory military service on April 18. The group members all got together to bid him goodbye at his military training site. Notably, member Jin who is currently an active duty soldier himself, also arrived at the site to give support to J-Hope. He reportedly used one of his vacation days to meet up with the rest of the group.

A couple of shots appearing to be from the training site were shared on BTS’ official Twitter account. They captioned it ‘J-Hope we love you’ with a purple heart emoji, representative of the group’s colour.

In the photos, Jin could be seen in his military uniform, followed by (left-to-right) Jimin, SUGA, J-Hope, V, Jungkook and RM. The members posed or pointed at J-Hope while he did a ‘V’ sign with his fingers. One other photo showed the group members resting their hands on J-Hope’s head which had a new buzzcut hairstyle that he debuted on his Instagram one day ago. While masks covered their faces, the love between the septet was as palpable as ever.

J-Hope’s military enlistment

It has been reported that J-Hope has enlisted in the 36th New Military Education Centre in the Wonju city of Gangwon Province. The BTS member will be receiving his 5 weeks of basic military training at the site after which he is expected to be assigned a base for the rest of his military service. The Korean star himself previously confirmed his discharge date to be October 17, 2024, and told his fans that he will go and come back safely with a post on his Instagram on the eve of his enlistment day.

J-Hope also conducted a live broadcast to speak with his fans for the last time until his return from the military where he told them about his daily life and the advice he has so far received from Jin who has already been in the military for a few months now.

About J-Hope

Jung Hoseok (J-Hope’s real name) became the second member to enlist as an active duty soldier following oldest BTS member Jin’s enlistment in December 2022. He was also the first member to go solo with his debut album ‘Jack In The Box’ and followed it with a memorable headliner stage at the Lollapalooza music festival 2022.

