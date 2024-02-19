BTS J-Hope's new album and docuseries HOPE ON THE STREET to release on THIS date in March; Deets inside

Embark on a riveting journey with BTS' J-Hope as he unveils his electrifying docu-series, HOPE ON THE STREET exclusively on Prime Video from March 28. This six-part exploration delves into J-Hope's dance-centric origin story, traversing global streets. Accompanying the series is the highly anticipated solo album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1, dropping on March 29, featuring six tracks and promising a musical odyssey.

BTS' J-Hope is gearing up to mesmerize fans with a double treat in March, featuring his upcoming album and docuseries, HOPE ON THE STREET. BIGHIT Music recently unveiled details about the special album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1, a six-track masterpiece set to release on March 29 at 1 p.m. KST, with preorders starting on February 19. Teased first on SUGA's Suchwita, reportedly, J-Hope's upcoming album is rumored to feature artists like fellow BTS member Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin, Gaeko, and Yoonmirae.

Accompanying the musical revelation is a captivating six-part docuseries, HOPE ON THE STREET, set to premiere on Prime Video on March 27. The series promises an immersive exploration of J-Hope's dance journey, taking viewers through the vibrant streets of Osaka, Paris, New York, Seoul, and Gwangju, as he interacts with street dancers and delves into the core of his artistic roots.

Watch J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET teaser here;

This exciting project sheds light on the theme of dance, a fundamental aspect of J-Hope's identity, providing a unique glimpse into the artist's world. The announcement follows J-Hope's successful 2022 solo album, Jack in the Box, which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart. As fans eagerly anticipate J-Hope's return from the military, this upcoming release is a testament to his creative prowess and dedication to delivering unparalleled entertainment.

Here’s how J-Hope commemorated his 30th birthday

Despite being away for military service, BTS' J-Hope shared a heartwarming glimpse of his pre-birthday celebration on Instagram. On February 17, he posted pictures of Happy Hope Day posters featuring his image scattered across Seoul streets, connecting with fans. In a casual ensemble, he radiated charm in a white T-shirt, denim jacket, and beanie.

J-Hope, turning 30 on February 18, expressed gratitude on BTS' official Twitter with a heartfelt letter. Despite being apart from loved ones, he assured fans of his well-being and reminisced about past birthdays together. Fans, moved by his emotional words, flooded social media with birthday wishes, celebrating the occasion even as J-Hope serves his mandatory military duty. Despite the distance, ARMYs around the world united to make J-Hope's 30th birthday a memorable and cherished day.

