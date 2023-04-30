BTS' J-Hope’s new military photos released: K-pop star looks healthy at training camp

BTS member J-Hope’s newest photos from the military have arrived and the fans are happy to be able to see their sunshine once again! Previously, J-Hope’s first photos at his military training boot camp received a lot of attention for the Korean star was seen having a meal in one of them and doing a finger heart gesture in another. Fans could not help but notice how the BTS member looked handsome as ever in the photos.

J-Hope’s new military photos

Now, a new set of photos have been shared by the 36th Infantry Division of the boot camp, of which J-Hope is revealed to have been a part of. In the first photo, he could be seen in a full uniform with a hat on his head denoting his recruit number, as 1. Holding a gun in his hand, the popular rapper and producer from BTS stared at the camera with unwavering eyes. One of his hands inside a glove, J-Hope held the gun tight. His ID card showed his recruit number along with his real name, Jung Ho Seok, written in Korean on it. It is said that the photo is from the first course the soldiers received on handling a gun as part of their combat skills and firearms training.

In the next photo, J-Hope could be seen in his military buzz cut hairstyle, smiling slightly and giving a thumbs-up gesture. He seemed to be in the middle of another meal session, with fellow recruits eating at the back and a plate visible in front of him. Fans have been glad to see J-Hope settling in at the military training site.

J-Hope’s military enlistment

The BTS member enlisted for his mandatory service as an active duty soldier on April 18 in Wonju, Gangwon Province. J-Hope is the second member of the group to take up his mandatory duty following member Jin who enlisted in December 2022. Ahead of his enlistment, the Korean star initially gave his hair, a short trim to get used to his new hairstyle before doing the required style of a buzz cut. He greeted his fans via a live broadcast before enlistment where he spoke about receiving advice from Jin on the preparations for his military service.

