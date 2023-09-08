BTS' J-Hope's new photos from military leave fans awestruck; compliments pour in over his fantastic physique

BTS' J-Hope is currently serving in the South Korean military as a part of his mandatory military service. A photo was shared online by one of his colleagues from the military with J-Hope in frame. As soon as it was posted online, fans were quick to take note about it. It was widely circulated in the BTS' fandom with fans pouring compliments and appreciation for the artist.

BTS' J-Hope stuns in new photos from the military

Recently, a fellow colleague from the South Korean military posted a photo online with J-Hope posing in the frame. J-Hope was seen wearing his military uniform. He looked good and basically served visuals in the photograph. J-Hope who is now actively serving in the military keeps fans updated about himself to the fans through social media. He makes sure to connect with fans as and when he can. J-Hope is currently an assistant instructor in the military and he looked absolutely stunning with a good physique in the photo. Fans commented that he even made a military uniform look like designer fashion the way he wore it. The fans also compared his looks to the MIC Drop performance costume and said he served the MIC Drop vibes. Checkout the photo below!

J-Hope as a solo artist

J-Hope made his debut as a BTS member in the K-pop music industry. Since then the group has achieved massive success and made a name for themselves as global artists on this planet and beyond. J-Hope released solo music for the first time in 2018 with his first mixtape Hope World. His official solo debut was made with Jack In The Box, his first full-length album in July 2022. In February 2023, J-Hope released a digital single On the Street in collaboration with J.Cole, an American rapper and record producer. He enlisted as an active duty soldier in the South Korean military in April 2023.

