BTS’ J-Hope’s ‘on the street’ with J. Cole soars on global charts; Jimin, SUGA, TXT, NewJeans join challenge

BTS member J-Hope announced that he has begun his military enlistment process by officially cancelling his postponement. This would make him the second one from the group to enlist for mandatory military service following member Jin. To ease fans into the news, it was soon also revealed that J-Hope would be releasing his single ‘on the street’ next. Another surprise awaited the BTS ARMY as the teaser video paved way for J. Cole to be announced as the featuring artist on the song. Fans of J-Hope would know how he has repeatedly called the American rapper his muse or his inspiration, making this a massive achievement for him. The track was subsequently released on March 3 at 2 pm KST alongside a music video starting J-Hope and J. Cole.

‘on the street’ on music charts

It has been reported that the song has grabbed the No.1 spot in iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 80 different regions by 9 am KST on the next day. Some of these regions include famous and competitive music markets like Canada, Italy, and Sweden. The music video found itself at the top of YouTube's rising video charts in more regions, including Mexico, the United States, the Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, and Denmark. Similarly, the Spotify ranking for J-Hope’s song was impressive as well as the song charted at No.16 on the Spotify Daily Top 50 - Global chart. It is said to have gathered 3,294,403 streams on just the first day of its release. It is also known to have debuted on Japan Oricon's Daily Digital Single Ranking chart at the top spot.

‘on the street’ dance challenge

It is no secret that J-Hope is a dance prodigy who has built himself to become a highly revered star with exceptional skills. The release of ‘on the street’ has further added to this as the BTS member is taking on the popular promotional route of doing dance challenges with other K-pop stars. After first demonstrating and kickstarting the challenge himself, J-Hope has now taken other artists along on the journey.

Jimin

Captioned “A heartwarming two-shot taking place #on_the_street” J-Hope’s forever supporter Jimin became the first to star in the challenge.

SUGA

Member SUGA was not far behind, keeping the ‘SOPE’ agenda alive with, “The direction Hobi and SUGA are going is where we will look at together.”

NewJeans’ Minji and Hyein

They’re ‘walking on the street with Hope-Jeans’! Formerly, Minji and Hanni starred in BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance’, and Minji with Hyein now participated in the dance challenge!

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun and Huening Kai

“With my happy younger brothers from tomorrow x together who I met while I was walking around”, began yet another video with the two sides expressing their thankfulness.

