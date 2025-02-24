BTS' J-Hope's sister Jiwoo jokes about family saving fancy food for rapper instead of her; dad shuts down claim, watch

BTS' J-Hope and his sister, Jiwoo, share a close and affectionate bond. Though they don’t appear together often, their sibling connection is evident through the moments they share on social media. Despite J-Hope’s busy schedule, the K-pop rapper never forgets to spend time with his family whenever he gets the chance. In the vlog, Jiwoo jokes about how the family saves the fancy food for J-Hope, laughing as she recalls how they didn’t have meat the day before because they were saving it for J-Hope's arrival.

Jiwoo's statement is soon shut down by their dad who chimes in, saying, “Yesterday, there was abalone.” In the caption, Jiwoo humorously mentions that she thought meat was only kept for the son.

In the video, J-Hope can be seen offering food and paying respect to his ancestors. He reminisces about their childhood memories and shares that he had skate. In the caption of her YouTube video, she has written, “This year’s holiday was quite long, so I really enjoyed having some time to relax. But the post-holiday aftermath was no joke! (I’m not the only one who felt this way… right?) Still, I was so happy because my parents came up to Seoul, and we got to spend some quality family time together.” As soon as the video was released, ARMYs and J-Hope’s fans quickly took to social media to appreciate the brother-sister bond, calling them the cutest siblings.

BTS' J-Hope, who completed his military service on October 17, 2024, made an appearance in episode 15 of Run Jin, a show by fellow member Jin, where they took on the challenge of escaping zombies without getting infected. On February 21, J-Hope, Don Toliver, and Pharrell released LV Bag, which was well received by the audience. He is set to appear on Please Take Care of My Refrigerator and will also be featured in an upcoming episode of I Live Alone, a Korean variety show hosted by Kian84.

J-Hope has also confirmed his first-ever solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour kicks off with three exciting shows at Seoul's KSPO Dome on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025. He will visit 14 cities in total, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Antonio, Oakland, and more. In addition to these projects, the Chicken Noodle Soup singer is all set to perform at Lollapalooza Berlin in July. No doubt, this is going to be a busy year for J-Hope.