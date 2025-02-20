BTS' J-Hope's solo schedule: LV Bag and album release, HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour, Lollapaloolza Berlin and more
BTS' J-Hope's is sure to make this year an unforgettable one for fans worldwide with a set line-up of exciting schedules. Read to know about it.
BTS member J-Hope is set to have a super busy year, making fans excited about the surprises he might be preparing for them. He is poised for a thrilling comeback after a brief hiatus due to his mandatory military service from April 2023 to October 2024. He already wowed the crowd at Paris's Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes last month and is gearing up for a packed schedule, which includes his world tour, new music releases, headlining a major American event, and more.
J-Hope will be dropping a new collaborative track with Don Toliver, titled LV Bag, tomorrow, on February 21. The song was played at the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on January 21, and fans have been eagerly anticipating its official release ever since. Following that, the BTS member plans to release more music, probably a solo album, in March.
Before his solo comeback, he will appear on the web talk show Fairy Jaehyung, likely as part of his promotional activities for his new music release.
He will then embark on his first-ever international world tour as a solo artist, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour will kick off with three electrifying shows at Seoul's KSPO Dome on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025. The concerts will continue across 14 cities in Asia and North America, concluding on June 1.
Amidst entertaining global audiences with his dynamic performances, J-Hope will appear on JTBC's variety show Please Take Care of My Refrigerator in its March 2 episode.
Additionally, J-Hope will headline Lollapalooza Berlin 2025, as announced by the event organizers on February 19. The festival will take place on July 12 and 13 at Olympiastadion and Olympiapark.
Beyond these events, he will also appear in a documentary-style program, I Live Alone (air date unannounced). With his impressive blend of music, dance, and energy, J-Hope is set to make this year unforgettable for fans worldwide.
Is BTS’ J-Hope secretly dating TWICE’s Nayeon? Fans go wild over viral ‘proof’ and his first relationship rumor