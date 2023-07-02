BTS’ J-HOPE’s solo single MORE turns one; Fans refer to his IG story for congratulatory posts

BTS' J-HOPE took to Instagram to mark the first anniversary of his solo single MORE. Following his Instagram story update fans took to social media to congratulate the idol and express their emotions and appreciation.

MORE turns one

Exactly one year ago on July 1st, J-HOPE, unveiled his latest single titled 'MORE,' offering a sneak peek into his upcoming solo album, Jack In The Box. The song showcases an old-school hip-hop vibe, exploring a darker and more intense musical landscape than his previous works. 'MORE' reflects J-HOPE's aspirations and enthusiasm for breaking free from conventional boundaries and exhibiting his versatility as an artist.

To mark its anniversary the idol shared a relay of images during his Jack In The Box era on his Instagram story. Following the uploads, fans swarmed social media with appreciation and also extends their love and support towards their HOBI.

Fans expect MORE from J-HOPE

J-HOPE who is currently serving military has never failed to impress fans with his music, dance, and rapping skills. Upon the announcement of the hiatus in 2022, J-HOPE was the first to start promotions of his solo projects. And exactly one year since then, he is already celebrating the first anniversary of his hit single MORE from the album Jack In The Box.

Jack In The Box, marks his first release since his highly acclaimed mixtape, HOPE WORLD, which gained significant recognition in 2018. Co-written by J-HOPE and Ivan Jackson from the hip-hop duo Brasstracks, the track was produced by Brasstracks, with additional guitar contributions by Randy Runyon, who also collaborated on BTS' impactful hip-hop track 'Dis-ease'. Fans can't seem to get enough of their favorite artist and wait for him to return home safe and sound.

