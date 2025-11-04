BTS’ J-Hope’s Spaghetti collab gives LE SSERAFIM highest Billboard Hot 100 entry, former says happy to help

Spaghetti, the collaboration between Soure Music’s LE SSERAFIM and BIGHIT MUSIC’s J-Hope, two labels under HYBE, has marked its debut entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. On November 3, 2025, local time, it was revealed that the song had debuted on the US music chart at No. 50. It marks the highest entry for the girl group, overtaking its predecessors, EASY at No. 99 and CRAZY at No. 76.

LE SSERAFIM featuring J-Hope’s Spaghetti also debuted at No. 6 on Billboard Global 200 and No. 3 on the Global Excl US chart, showing a promising run for the track.

During a livestream yesterday, the singer shared how the joint project came about, ”I heard SPAGHETTI back in April while on tour. The moment I listened to it, I immediately thought that the song was so good, I knew I could add a funky rap to it. I’ve always supported LE SSERAFIM, and I wanted to be of some help. Their passion really moved me.” He added, “There’s really no reason for me to refuse them [for the collab]. Turning them away would feel strange.”

J-Hope on Billboard Hot 100

It is the first time the BTS member has featured on a girl group’s song, marking a new career step for the Sweet Dreams hitmaker. This is also J-Hope's second-highest ranking for a non-BTS song, led by his and Glorilla's Killin' It Girl, which debuted at No. 40 on Billboard Hot 100 earlier in July. His other appearances on the chart include On The Street at No. 60, MONA LISA at 65, Sweet Dreams at 66, and LV Bag at 83, all with the exception of the J.Cole collaboration happening in 2025, which took place in 2023 pre-military for him. His earlier records include Chicken Noodle Soup in 2019 at No. 81, More at 82 in 2022, and Arson at 96, also in 2022.

ALSO READ: Will BTS release new single in November? J-Hope hints at ‘fun’ year-end plans ahead of 2026 album drop