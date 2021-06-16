BTS' Japanese compilation album BTS, THE BEST to drop Today; Halsey's to be born baby is ARMY?

BTS will be releasing their Japanese-language compilation album 'BTS, THE BEST' today and Halsey hints that her to-be baby might be an ARMY too. Read on to find out.

I think we can safely rechristen June as 'BTS' month', though every month in the calendar year is BTS' month, June is extra special for it is BTS' debut month. BTS celebrated their eighth debut anniversary by hosting a special Festa broadcast succeeded by a dazzling two-day online concert event called, Muster SOWOOZO. BTS also announced the release of a special edition of the Butter album, which will include a brand-new track, dedicated to ARMYs titled Permission to Dance! Butter special album will release on July 9th aka ARMY day.

However, today also marks a special release, the release of BTS' Japanese compilation album. BTS are all set to release their compilation album BTS, THE BEST which will include a total of 23 tracks that they have released in the Japanese language since 2017. It will include the pre-release track, Film Out which is composed by Jungkook in conjunction with the Japanese rock-bang Back Number. Some of this album's tracks include the original Japanese-language songs Your eyes tell, Crystal Snow, Japanese versions of Blood, Sweat, and Tears, Fake Love, Idol, Mic Drop, and also a Japanese remake of their recent tracks ON, Dynamite, and more. Also, according to their Japanese record label, this upcoming 'best album' has already shipped over 1.1 million copies ahead of its official release.

Meanwhile, American singer-songwriter and BTS' friend Halsey revealed that her to be born baby is ARMY! Confused? Well, allow us to explain. Halsey shared a picture of the BTS Meal from Mc Donald's and shared it on her Instagram story with the caption "baby is army" implying pregnancy cravings! Halsey has collaborated with BTS on their 2019 pop song Boy With Luv and on Suga's Interlude for her album, Manic. She is also great friends with the septet.

You can check out Halsey's Instagram story below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Plan your perfect rainy day & we will reveal which BTS Soundcloud song you should listen to

Are you excited for BTS, THE BEST? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×