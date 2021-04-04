BTS' Japanese release Film Out tops iTunes charts across globe; Scores on Oricon’s daily digital singles chart

BTS’s new Japanese song Film Out is dominating music charts all over the world! Read on the find out.

No day goes without BTS making a new record! BTS’s new Japanese song Film Out is dominating music charts all over the world. On April 2, BTS released their new song, Film Out. The new song Film Out has been selected as the theme song for the 'Theatrical Version Signal Long-Term Unresolved Case Investigation Team.' The Japanese film Signal is a remake of the 2016 Korean drama Signal. Jungkook has co-composed the song in collaboration with the Japanese rock band, Back Number.

The song is also included in BTS' compilation album BTS, The Best (due out on June 16). According to a report carried out by Dong A, Film Out has been sweeping iTunes charts across the world. It has soared to reach No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 97 different regions around the world. Also, Film Out debuted at number 1 on Oricon’s daily digital singles chart, racking up a total of 23,344 downloads in Japan on the first day of its release. The song also hit No. 1 on other major Japanese daily music charts, including Line Music, AWA, and mora. Congratulations to BTS!

Film Out is an emotional and powerful ballad with poignant lyrics. The emotional ballad explores the idea of going back to the same person, who still lingers on in your mind, the person who never disappears from your heart.

