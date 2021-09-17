BTS’ Japanese single ‘Stay Gold’ reaches THIS milestone. Find out now!

BTS is back again with another record in their bag! On September 16 KST, BTS’ Japanese track ‘Stay Gold’ surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, extending the group’s record by becoming their twenty-fourth music video to reach this milestone!

The music video was originally released on June 26, 2020, thus achieving this milestone in around a year and 3 months!

The song was released as the title song of BTS’ Japanese album ‘Map of the soul: 7~ The Journey ~’ and is a meaningful one about staying positive even in the darkest days of our lives.

The music video depicts the members in dark and dingy places, living by themselves, as each one of the members follows a golden light that takes them to an abandoned ground which soon turns into a paradise full of flowers and lights. According to fans, the symbolic meaning of this transition is being able to sort things out and finally getting out of the dark days of one’s life by believing in oneself and not losing hope.

Here’s the music video for ‘Stay Gold’.

Other music videos by BTS to have achieved this milestone are, ‘DNA’, ‘Not Today’, ‘Save Me’, ‘Fire’, ‘Blood, Sweat and Tears’, ‘MIC Drop(Steve Aoki remix)’, ‘Boy In Luv’, ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘Fake Love’, ‘Spring Day’, ‘IDOL’, ‘War of Hormones’, ‘I Need U’, ‘ON (Kinetic Manifesto Film: Coma Prima)’, ‘Dynamite’, ‘Life Goes On’, ‘Black Swan’, ‘No More Dreams’, ‘Butter’, ‘Permission to Dance’, ‘Airplane pt.2(Japanese Version)’.

