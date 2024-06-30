BTS’ Japanese track FOR YOU surpasses 100 million views, becoming group’s 54th music video to achieve feat

BTS has bagged yet another achievement in one of their classic tracks FOR YOU. The group’s 2015 Japanese song has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, adding to the list of their many tracks that achieved the feat.

BTS' FOR YOU bags another 100 million music video views for the group

On June 29, around 10:30 p.m. KST (7:00 p.m. IST), BTS’ music video for FOR YOU hit 100 million views on YouTube. Released on June 4, 2015, this track achieved this feat after 9 years and 25 days.

With this, FOR YOU is now the group’s 54th music video to hit this impressive view count following Dynamite, Butter, Boy With Luv, Life Goes On, IDOL, Permission to Dance, FAKE LOVE, ON, DNA, RUN, Blood, Sweat & Tears, and many more popular tracks of BTS.

More about BTS' Japanese track FOR YOU

FOR YOU is an original Japanese song by BTS, which was released as a single and a track of their second Japanese studio album YOUTH. Through the tender lyrics, the song expresses the members’ longing for their special ones. FOR YOU serves as an anthem for love, hope, and trust.

On this special day, as the track achieves a new milestone, let’s revisit its breathtaking music video:

Get to know BTS

BTS is a seven-piece K-pop group formed by HYBE’s subsidiary BIGHIT MUSIC (formerly known as BIGHIT EntertainmenT). In 2013, the group made their debut with Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

With their profound songs, the group quickly rose to the attention and gradually established themselves as one of the best boy bands ever created. Their music explores many tender topics like mental health, first love, trust, friendship, loyalty, self-love, hope, struggles, journey, and more that utmostly resonate with the listeners.

With their consistent achievements, the group has subsequently contributed to the Hallyu wave while solidifying their presence in the global music scene. At the same time, each of the seven members has a successful solo career, which they are thriving in.

Now, their fandom ARMYs are one of the biggest across the world, who continuously shower them with love and support.

Currently, six of the seven BTS members are fulfilling their mandatory military service. The eldest Jin was discharged on June 12 and next in line is J-Hope. All remaining members will return from their service in 2025 and will resume their group activities.

