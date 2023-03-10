BTS Japan’s official page unveils SUGA’s tour dates and venues for Japan

BTS Japan Official recently took to their official SNS and revealed that the dates and venue for SUGA’s Japanese part of the tour have been finalised. Initially, the latter-mentioned details of date and venue were only revealed for Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea. SUGA’s upcoming world tour is a highly-anticipated event this year. Given the BTS’ brief halt vis-a-vis performing as a group, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that fans eagerly await the members’ solo activities.

Agust D TOUR in Japan

The announcement concerning SUGA’s upcoming world tour was made earlier this year on February 15, 2023. While the dates for four out of five destinations of the tour were immediately disclosed, the dates and venue for Japan were yet to be revealed. The recent announcement by BTS Japan’s official page has just revealed that SUGA will be performing at the Pia Arena MM in Kanagawa, Japan on June 2 and June 3, 2023.

It was revealed on February 15, 2023 that SUGA will be embarking on a world tour in mid-2023 that will take him to Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and then finally to Japan. The tour will officially begin on April 26 in Belmont Park and finally conclude in Japan’s Pia Arena MM on June 3, 2023. Following the announcement of SUGA’s world tour, ticket-dealer company Ticketmaster received an overwhelming response from fans. The number of ticket buyers were so many that the company revealed that a good portion of registered fans might not even get tickets. The latter became a cause of substantial online outrage.

In a recent live broadcast that SUGA did on his birthday, he revealed that the preparations for his tour had already begun. Adding on to the latter, he also talked about his own songs feeling a little unfamiliar. SUGA has released two mixtapes so far. His first mixtape AGUST-D was released in 2016 while his second mixtape D-2 was released in 2020. Besides the aforementioned mixtapes, SUGA has also collaborated with various artists over the last couple of years. Two of his most remarkable collaborations have been with South Korean artists IU and PSY for their tracks ‘Eight’ and ‘That That’ respectively.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jeon Do Yeon reveals her daughter's reaction to her on-screen romance in Crash Course in Romance