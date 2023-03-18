BTS’ Jimin achieves new record as Set Me Free Pt.2 becomes the fastest track to do THIS on iTunes Charts

Jimin's pre-released song 'Set Me Free Pt.2' is on the iTunes 'Top Song' chart in 110 countries/regions around the world, including the UK, Canada, Italy and Finland, as of 9 am KST on March 18th. took first place in In addition, the music video of 'Set Me Free Part 2' entered the top of YouTube's rising video charts in many countries/regions immediately after its release, and exceeded 13.85 million views on March 18th.

'Set Me Free Pt. 2' is a hip-hop genre song that contains a determined will to move forward freely, shaking off various emotions such as pain, sadness, and emptiness. Jimin's rap is added to the serious lyrics and melody, so there are various points of appreciation. In the solo album 'FACE', Jimin honestly melts the various emotions he has felt over the past two years, while facing himself completely and preparing for a new start as an artist Jimin. On the other hand, Jimin plans to release all the songs in his solo album 'FACE' on March 24th and continue various activities.

The MV:

It is a song that contains the determination to shake off various emotions such as pain, sadness, and emptiness and move forward freely. Intense brass and drum lines clearly elevate the message of the song, and orchestral and choir sounds maximize the magnificent atmosphere. The music video also visualized the strong and grand feeling of the song. The circular space embodies an inescapable bondage, and the camera work that moves up and down, from side to side, and from various angles and lighting, etc., reveals the will to overcome wandering and wounds within the bondage as if it were dynamic production.

Jimin appeared with a strong expression wearing a black leather costume and dramatically expressed the emotions of the song with an excellent performance. The music video ends with his powerful and resolute atmosphere, showing that he has finally gained liberation and freedom with a calmer face.

