BTS’ Jimin amazes fans with his solo performance of Like Crazy on Studio Choom

Studio Choom unveiled a fresh 'Be Original' video on April 3, showcasing the BTS member Jimin executing the choreography for his newly-released solo track ‘Like Crazy’, the lead single from his first-ever solo album, 'FACE.' Jimin's artist skillfully demonstrates his lyrical dance proficiency and expertly conveys the song's intense emotion through his movements, expertly synchronizing with his troupe of dancers. Fans are can’t get enough of this performance, as Jimin is known for his dynamic and captivating stage presence.

BTS’ Jimin Takes Center Stage on Studio Choom’s YouTube Channel

Studio Choom is a popular YouTube channel that features K-pop artists performing choreographed dance routines. Many fans got excited to see Jimin take center stage and showcase his impressive dance skills.

Jimin showcases a thriving solo performance

‘Like Crazy’ is a solo track that was released on March 24 as the title track of Jimin’s most awaited solo debut album ME. The song is a rollercoaster of Jimin’s emotions that showcases Jimin's vocal range and emotional depth. Fans have praised the song for its beautiful lyrics and Jimin's bold delivery.

In addition to his powerful vocals, Jimin is also known for his incredible dance skills. He is one of the lead dancers of BTS and has wowed fans with his intricate and precise choreography.

Fans Excited to See Jimin's Solo Performance

Fans are excited to see Jimin thrive in a solo performance, as he has already proven himself to be an incredible performer as part of BTS. Many are looking forward to seeing him take on a different kind of challenge and showcase his individual talent. Jimin's performance of ‘Like Crazy’ on Studio Choom's YouTube channel is sure to be a must-see for BTS fans and K-pop enthusiasts alike. The channel has a large following and is known for producing high-quality dance videos that showcase the best of K-pop.

After the release of FACE, fans are excited to see Jimin take center stage and showcase his incredible talent as a solo artist. With his impressive vocals and captivating dance skills, Jimin is sure to deliver performances that will always leave fans in awe.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SM Artists including Park So Dam, and AKMU’s Lee Suhyun unite to show love for Red Velvet at the Seoul concert