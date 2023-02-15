BTS’ Jimin and BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s hit collaborative track VIBE crosses 60 million streams on Spotify

BTS ’ charming member Jimin and BIGBANG’s soulful vocalist Taeyang’s collaborative track VIBE continues to come into the spotlight as the song crosses 60 million streams on Spotify, proving its popularity once again.

Jimin (BTS) has proven his strong sound source power with outstanding achievements through collaboration. Recently, the collaboration song 'VIBE' with Taeyang, which Jimin participated in composing and singing, took first place in the January ranking of the monthly settlement of the download chart on the Circle Chart (formerly Gaon Chart). This is the first achievement that has been achieved, including group, solo, unit, and collaboration, since Jimin's 'Permission to Dance' won first place in July 2021 among BTS songs.

Looking at the detailed chart records for the month of the circle chart, 'VIBE' ranks evenly high, following the download chart at 24th, the streaming chart at 2nd, the BGM chart at 2nd, the Bell chart at 7th, and the ring chart at 6th. On the weekly chart, it debuted at No. 1 on the Global K-Pop Chart Daily on January 13, the day of its release, and climbed to No. 9 on the Global K-Pop Weekly Chart after only two days of counting, landing in the TOP 10 as the only new song. In addition, Circle Chart Global K-Pop Chart Monthly Closing Chart Ranked 5th in January is the only song by a soloist in the TOP 10.

On the other hand, Jimin's OST 'With You', released last year, debuted at No. 2 on the Daily Circle Chart and Global K-Pop Chart even at the unusual time of release at 11:00 on a Sunday night. In addition, by reflecting the tally in 10 weeks, it ranked 47th in the global K-pop chart rankings for the first half of 2022, and ranked as high as 35th in the global K-pop annual chart in 2022. As such, Jimin is proving his global sound source power through collaboration and giving the green light to his solo album scheduled for March.

ALSO READ: TWICE’s popular track What Is Love? becomes the group’s first MV to cross 700 million views on YouTube

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.