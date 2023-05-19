BTS' Jimin and BLACKPINK's Jisoo emerge as most searched K-pop idols in the US; Top 10 list inside

In a stunning revelation, BTS' Jimin has solidified his status as a global superstar by claiming the throne as the most searched K-Pop idol on YouTube in the United States. With his undeniable talent, mesmerizing performances, and charismatic presence, Jimin has captivated millions of fans worldwide, and now his influence extends to the digital realm. He is followed by other BTS members who made it to the top 10 and BTS’ Jin is at No. 11. Not to be outshone, BLACKPINK's Jisoo has claimed the top spot on the list of most searched female K-Pop idols on YouTube in the US. Jisoo's enchanting vocals, stunning visuals, and undeniable talent have made her a favorite among K-Pop enthusiasts. Alongside her BLACKPINK bandmates, Jisoo has taken the world by storm, solidifying her

The Jimin phenomenon; Unveiling the power of BTS' beloved members and other idols

Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga of BTS claimed the top three spots on the male idol list, with Jimin securing the first position. Despite the group's temporary break from group activities to fulfill their mandatory military enlistment, each member has been actively working on their solo journey in recent months.

Completing the list of male idols are Kai (EXO/SuperM), V (BTS), J-Hope (BTS), Taeyang (Big Bang), Hyunjin (Stray Kids), Felix (Stray Kids), and RM (BTS) in their respective positions. It is worth mentioning that BTS member Jin secured the eleventh spot, even while fulfilling his military service starting in December 2022.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo shines as the leading female idol on YouTube and other idols making it to the top 10

In the category of most searched female K-pop idols, all four members of BLACKPINK secured positions within the top 5. Jisoo, Lisa, and Jennie claimed the top three spots, respectively, while Rosé's ranking was just below that of Wonyoung from the group IVE. Other female idols who made it to the top 10 are Nayeon (TWICE), Taeyeon (SNSD), Kim Chaewon (LE SSERAFIM), Seulgi (Red Velvet), and Yeji (ITZY) in respective order.

BTS and BLACKPINK: Reigning supreme on YouTube

The dominance of BTS and BLACKPINK on the YouTube search charts is a testament to their global influence and fanbase. Both groups have amassed an enormous following, with their music videos racking up billions of views. The captivating performances, catchy tunes, and unique concepts of BTS and BLACKPINK have captivated the world, solidifying their positions as frontrunners in the K-Pop industry. While on the other hand, other K-pop groups are no less they are paving their way to the top with hard work and dedication.

