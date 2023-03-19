BTS’ Jimin and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo expected to be on SBS music show Inkigayo on THIS day

An iconic day is anticipated on the April 2 episode of the TV channel SBS’ music show ‘Inkigayo’ as BTS member Jimin and BLACKPINK member Jisoo will reportedly be on the show for their own individual performances. According to reports, the two have confirmed their appearance and will be dancing to their singles off of their upcoming solo debut albums.

Jimin and Jisoo on Inkigayo

The BTS member and the BLACKPINK member are expected to be on the April 7 broadcast of SBS’ ‘Inkigayo’ which is currently being hosted by the trio- TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun, actress Roh Jeong Eui, and actor Seo Bum June, who go by the nickname ‘Jjunie-Jjune’. As reported earlier, Jimin will reportedly perform ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’ which is his pre-release track that dropped on March 17 followed by ‘Like Crazy’ which will be the lead single released along with the album on March 24. Meanwhile, Jisoo will make her own solo debut on March 31 with the single album ‘ME’ and a song of the same name, which she will be promoting on music shows as well.

Jimin’s FACE

Becoming the fourth member of the group to make his solo debut, Jimin will be releasing his album ‘FACE’ as a deep look into his true self. The various emotions he has experienced over the past few years are said to have been incorporated into the release. Fellow bandmate RM alongside star producers Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, Supreme Boi and more have been credited on the album. Jimin has reportedly already filmed for his variety show appearance on ‘Beat Coin’ or ‘Hong-Kim Coin’.

Jisoo’s ME

Continuing with the autobiographical solo debuts like members Rosé and Lisa, Jisoo’s album is named ‘ME’ meant to display her own colours in a unique light. The only member left to make her solo singing debut a lot of attention is being paid to it with reportedly the highest budget music video in YG Entertainment’s history shot overseas. Previously, it was confirmed that Jisoo will be appearing on Korean rapper Youngji’s YouTube variety show ‘My Alcohol Diary’.

Which debut are you looking forward to more?

