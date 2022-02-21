BTS’ Jimin and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon top February’s rankings for individual boy & girl group members

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed February 2022’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group and girl group members! An analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication and community awareness indexes of 703 boy group members and 579 girl group members using big data collected from January 19 to February 18 - boy group members, and January 20 to February 19 - girl group members, was used to determine the rankings for this month.

BTS’ Jimin reclaims the top spot on the list for individual boy group members’ brand reputation rankings, with an index of 7,258,554 points and a 1.23 percent rise in his score from January. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis include terms like ‘Instagram’, ‘honorary diploma’, and ‘appendix surgery’.

Meanwhile, Jimin’s highest-ranking related terms include ‘recover’, ‘return’, and ‘surpass’. Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 85.61 percent positive reactions. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel, 2PM’s Lee Junho, BTS’ V, and BTS’ Jin rounded out the top 5 for this month, respectively.

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon rises up to rank 1 on the list for individual girl group members’ brand reputation rankings, with a score of 4,312,767 points, which reflects an increase of 39.27 percent increase in her score from January. High-ranking phrases in Taeyeon’s keyword analysis include ‘INVU’, ‘I Envy You’, and ‘musical’.

Taeyeon’s highest-ranking related terms include ‘release’, ‘comeback’, and ‘mature’. Her positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 75.92 percent positive reactions. BLACKPINK’s Jennie ranked number 2 for this month, followed by WJSN’s Bona, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and aespa’s Winter rounding out the top 5, respectively.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS to have 45,000 attendees for ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL’ concerts?