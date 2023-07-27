BTS’ Jimin and Ha Sung Woon for With You, V for Christmas Tree, more: VOTE for Best OST Release of the Year

Original soundtracks form a very crucial part of K-dramas and multiple singers earn international fame thanks to the popularity of their songs in these shows. K-pop stars often lend their voice, earning eyeballs for the track as well as exposure to themselves as trusted artists. The HallyuTalk Awards has always loved the interest from the fans for this category, taking a permanent place in the awards this time.

Best OST Release of the Year nominations for The HallyuTalk Awards 2

Songs add to the beauty of K-dramas and here are some of the most loved original soundtrack releases. The HallyuTalk Awards 2 presents the nominations for the Best OST Release of the Year. With You by BTS’ Jimin, Ha Sung Woon for Our Blues was as heartwarming as the name of the song would make you believe. Meanwhile, the popularity of Love Maybe by MeloMance saw the leads of Business Proposal release a cover of their own. BTS’ V once again wowed the audiences with his voice in Christmas Tree for his friend’s drama Our Beloved Summer. NCT’s Taeil’s Starlight was a wondrous release that encompassed the true feeling of Twenty-Five Twenty-One. Sunwoojunga made everyone a fan of Extraordinary Attorney Woo with Beyond My Dreams. And lastly, Car, The Garden dropped another earworm for Alchemy of Souls with Scars Leave Beautiful Trace.

Best OST Release of the Year nominees

With You by BTS’ Jimin, Ha Sung Woon (Our Blues)

Love Maybe by MeloMance (Business Proposal)

Christmas Tree by BTS’ V (Our Beloved Summer)

Starlight by NCT’s Taeil (Twenty-Five Twenty-One)

Beyond My Dreams by Sunwoojunga (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

Scars Leave Beautiful Trace by Car, The Garden (Alchemy of Souls)

How to vote for Best OST Release of the Year:

