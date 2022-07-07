BTS’ Jimin and Ha Sung Woon’s OST ‘With You’ continues to break records on Spotify

Jimin and Ha Sung Woon's 'With You' surpassed 90 million streaming on Spotify, the world's largest global music site, on July 5, 71 days and 10 hours after its release, with 100 million streaming in the beginning. This is not only a new record in the shortest period of time for a Korean OST, but also a new record for the shortest time for a Korean drama OST, taking a total of 4 crowns, including the shortest new record for a Korean solo OST and the shortest new record for a Korean male soloist, standing tall as Korea's most loved OST.

As a result, Jimin and Ha Sung Woon rose to the 4th spot on Spotify with only one song, 'With You', his first OST after his debut, realizing the powerful global music source power of the masses, further solidifying his position as a solo singer. In a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, Jimin said, "For the OST, I put a lot of effort into capturing a more simple image than I originally did.” He also mentioned the behind-the-scenes of the production process.

In line with the atmosphere of the OST of the drama 'Our Blues', Jimin is perfectly embodied as a magical song that stimulates and elevates deep emotions with a restrained sadness as he intended. In particular, Jimin, who has been in charge of the high-pitched part as the team's lead vocalist, and has shown a powerful stage by taking charge of the high-level representative choreography of BTS, which is the core of the performance as the main dancer, is a new vocalist with more energy than before, and a natural, heavenly voice.

This OST, which successfully showed a colorful vocal spectrum based on his natural tone, is just a part of the endless solo activity 'raw' that he will show in the future.

