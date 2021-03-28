BTS' Jimin and Jin jam to Bangtan's chart bursting songs whilst enjoying a car karaoke session

BTS' Jinmin jam to Dynamite, Filter and Life Goes On in an impromptu car karaoke, creating the perfect weekend vibe for ARMY.

Imagine your perfect Sunday, you are going on a long car drive with BTS' Jin and Jimin belting out some raw, vocals in an impromptu car karaoke session. Yes, that's what a perfect Sunday looks like and BTS members Jin and Jimin did just that. Jin and Jimin uploaded multiple videos of them jamming to their album BE and Map Of the Soul:7 and its chart-busting tracks.

In the first video, they are singing the smash-hit pop-disco track, Dynamite. Jimin is recording the car karaoke, while Jin is driving. In the next video, Jinmin sing a beautiful rendition of Blue & Grey, a song written by Tae, which was originally supposed to be part of his solo mixtape, KTH1. Jimin and Jin sang the perfect duet of Jin's solo song, Moon. The next one is the foot-tapping track, Telepathy. Jimin, wows ARMY with an amazing live performance of his solo song, Filter, with Jin promptly joining him for a fun duet. Next, they comfort ARMY with the soothing title track, Life Goes On. Finally, they jam to Dis-ease, bringing an end to their amazing car karaoke session.

You can check out Jinmin's car karaoke session below:

Meanwhile, On March 25 BTS dropped twin surprises for ARMY. The first one being the brand new teaser of Film Out OST composed by Jungkook, in collaboration with the Japanese rock band Back Number. The second being the release of their Japanese album, BTS, The Best. BTS, The Best has 23 tracks. Film Out is all set to release on April 2 at noon KST.

Credits :BTS Twitter

