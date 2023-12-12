BTS' Jimin and Jungkook begin military enlistment; SUGA and J-Hope present for send off

On December 12 KST, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook officially began their mandatory military service by enlisting together as companion soldiers. SUGA and J-Hope, their fellow members, were present on-site to bid them farewell and offer their support. With this, all members of BTS are now actively serving in the military in their respective roles.

BTS’ Jungkook Jimin enlist

BTS members Jungkook and Jimin have commenced their national defense duties, receiving a heartfelt send-off from fellow members and fans. According to Osen, BTS members SUGA and J-Hope bid farewell to Jimin and Jungkook, who entered the military together as companions. The report underscored the prevailing sense of loyalty within the group, highlighting the unity as older members SUGA and J-Hope joined forces to bid farewell and send off the younger members to commence their military service.

Additionally, it was noted that the enlistment center where Jungkook and Jimin enlisted remained peaceful, as fans refrained from attending but expressed their support through various signs and gestures. On this significant day, banners from fans expressing support for Jungkook and Jimin's enlistment adorned the surroundings of the education center. Large buses and advertising balloons were placed, garnering attention from onlookers. The expansive banner carried heartfelt messages from fans, including expressions of affection such as 'Stay healthy and safe' and 'I'll wait,' showcasing the fanbase's well-wishing sentiments for the BTS members who are all ready to enlist.

As of now, all seven members of BTS—RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—have officially enlisted for their mandatory military services and are actively serving their respective terms. It's anticipated that all members of BTS will complete their mandatory military service and reunite in 2025. Fans eagerly await their return as a group after the completion of their individual service commitments.

On December 11 KST, BIGHIT MUSIC released a group photo of BTS, featuring all the members—RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The gathering was to send off V and RM, who officially began their military service the day before.

V and RM commenced their military journey by entering the Nonsan Training Center in South Chungcheong Province. This marks the initiation of their basic military training, laying the groundwork before progressing to assume active-duty roles within the army. BTS is currently one of the biggest boy band in the music industry and their fans, ARMYs, are eagerly waiting for the reunion of the group in 2025.

