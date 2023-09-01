BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook create havoc over shirtless back pic; RM, Jin send cute birthday wish for Seven singer

It is BTS’ Jungkook’s birthday and the world is all about the golden maknae today! While fans and other people wished him, his BTS members also send wishes that show their chemistry with each other! Jimin got the internet going crazy with his choice of picture for his birthday. He posted a shirtless back pic of him and Jungkook on his personal Instagram. The post currently has over 9 million likes in just a few hours.

BTS’ RM and Jin wishing Jungkook on his birthday:

RM aka Namjoon took the cute route as he took to his Instagram story to wish the Seven singer. He uploaded the photo booth pictures which had gotten viral because Jungkook had left an event early which got fans confused. A few hours later they posted the pictures and the fans found their bond so cute! Jin, on the other hand, being the Tom of their ‘Tom and Jerry’ duo was very on brand with his wish. He took to Weverse and said, “our jungkookie. jungkookie, jjungkookie, jjungkookie, jjyonggukie, happy birthday, I'm sorry I couldn’t be the first one to wish you a happy birthday, I sent you a birthday money allowance (i didn’t). Use it for something good! Happy Birthday!” Fans cracked up at his late birthday wish for Jungkook and they are sure that the youngest one will have something up his sleeve the next time he meet him.

Jungkook’s activities:

On September 1, Jungkook left a letter to fans on Weverse and celebrated his birthday with his fans. He said that he usually casually celebrates his birthday but this year the fans have gotten him so many gifts (wins with Seven) that he wanted to express his feelings clearly to the fans. He said that he is always grateful to the people who are always there for him and he loves them very much. He continued saying that he has been very happy recently and he has been getting much more confident because of the trust ARMYs have in him. He ends the letter saying that he doesn’t know what he would do if they weren’t there for him and he will always be grateful for their unconditional support.

