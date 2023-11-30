BTS' Jimin and Jungkook likely to train under Jin, V might serve special forces upon enlistment with RM: Reports

Amid BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook preparing for enlistment, K-media reports have hinted at their military roles. While Jimin and Jungkook might train under Jin, V is expected to join the special forces upon his enlistment with RM.

In a recent update from K-Media on November 30 KST, details regarding BTS members' military service have surfaced, shedding light on their upcoming enlistments and assignments.

Jimin and Jungkook, esteemed members of the global sensation BTS, are speculated to undergo their basic military training under the mentorship of assistant instructor Jin. This revelation adds to the anticipation surrounding their enlistment process as the two idols prepare to fulfill their mandatory military service obligations.

Meanwhile, V, another prominent BTS member, is expected to commence his basic training at the New Recruit Training Center in Nonsan starting December 11. Sources suggest that V has expressed interest in joining the Special Mission Unit of the ROK Army's Capital Defense Command, a prestigious assignment awaiting him upon the completion of his training. Similarly, RM is set to embark on his military journey, enlisting as a regular active duty soldier alongside V at the Nonsan center on the same date.

Jin, the first BTS member to begin his mandatory military service last year, currently serves as an assistant instructor at the New Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon-gun, Gyeonggi Province. Reports indicate that he recently met with WINNER member Kang Seung Yoon, who successfully completed his basic training in July. With the possibility of Jimin and Jungkook joining Jin at the Yeoncheon-gun base for their six-week training, anticipation mounts as fans eagerly await their official assignments post-training.

Meanwhile, SUGA commenced his mandatory duties earlier this year as a public service worker, while J-hope took on the role of an assistant instructor at the New Recruit Training Center in Wonju, Gangwon province.

Responding to the flurry of reports, Big Hit Music has maintained a reserved stance, stating an inability to confirm any specifics regarding the members' assignments at this juncture.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will premiere worldwide on December 20

The much-awaited eight-part docuseries capturing BTS's extraordinary decade-long journey is set to premiere on Disney+. Titled BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, the series will unfold two episodes at a time, starting December 20. The documentary delves into pivotal moments for RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, offering an immersive exploration of their lives beyond the realm of stardom.

