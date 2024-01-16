BTS' Jimin and Jungkook to train under Jin at 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon from January 18: Report

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin who enlisted in the South Korean military on December 12, are scheduled to begin their military training at the 5th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon on January 18, as reported by local media. This training center is where their fellow member Jin, serving as an assistant instructor, is also stationed.

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook likely to reunite with Jin in Yeoncheon

On January 16, K-media reported that two prominent members of BTS, Jungkook and Jimin, are slated to begin their military service at the 5th Infantry Division on January 18. This division holds particular significance for the duo, as their fellow member Jin currently serves as a recruit training instructor there. The 5th Infantry Division is located in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.

Although Jungkook, Jimin, and Jin will belong to the same division, their specific work assignments may vary depending on their deployment within the unit. The announcement follows their joint enlistment on December 12 of the previous year, using the companion system, during which they underwent basic military training at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center.

All BTS members are actively fulfilling their military service duties, with Jin expected to complete his service in June of this year. J-Hope began his military service in April 2022, and SUGA is currently serving as a social worker. RM and V started their service at the Nonsan Training Center in South Chungcheong Province on December 11, recently completing their recruit training. The group plans to reunite for full-fledged activities in 2025.

BTS’ RM and V honored as elite trainees at their military graduation ceremony

Meanwhile, on January 16, BTS members RM and V achieved elite status as military graduates, standing out among six individuals for their exceptional performance. The duo garnered attention during the military graduation ceremony, where RM, known for impactful speeches, reaffirmed BTS' global influence. In his address, RM reflected on his delayed enlistment and the unique challenges of joining the military at a comparatively older age. He emphasized the necessity of military training in Korea, sharing transformative experiences at the Army Training Center. The ceremony marked their successful completion of basic training at the Nonsan Training Center. RM took to Instagram to share the memorable moments, showcasing their triumphant salute picture and military graduation certificates. Both RM and V are set to join specialized divisions for further service, leaving a lasting impression with their commitment beyond the stage.

