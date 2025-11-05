BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook’s Are You Sure Season 2 sets December 3 premiere, covering Switzerland-Vietnam vacay

Jimin and Jungkook enlisted as buddy soldiers in the Republic of Korea military on December 12, 2023, to serve for a year and a half, getting discharged on June 11, 2025. A week later, the two singers were off to Switzerland and Vietnam to unwind and ease into their lives as global icons. Captured as a part of the second season of their travel variety show, Are You Sure?! Season 2 has confirmed its premiere on December 3, 2025, and will run for a total of 8 episodes on Disney+.

All we know about Are You Sure?! Season 2

Two episodes airing for four weeks in succession, Are You Sure?! Season 2 aims to showcase how having a limited budget and an old travel book will aid the two singers on their journey through the two Asian countries. The 12-day journey will have a ‘minimalistic’ concept, focusing on their limited luggage and showing how they have changed since season 1, which was pre-military.

Jimin and Jungkook will have to earn their own living expenses throughout their trip, utilizing their charms to win over the locals and their production team. Unplanned events, unbreakable laughter, and unforgettable moments will be shown through the program, with a stronger-than-ever friendship flowing between the two bandmates. Stills released show them posing in front of Switzerland's iconic Matterhorn and enjoying the night view of the Hoi An beach in Vietnam, atop a boat.

The pilot season of Are You Sure?! saw the singers go on a beautiful trip to New York State in the USA, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan, with a feature from fellow member V, who briefly joined them for a couple of days. The healing content has received praise from the BTS ARMY, who are excited to see the two’s chemistry once again. It is rumored that BTS leader RM will join them in Switzerland briefly, having joined them for a while during his visit to Art Basel.

ALSO READ: Are You Sure?! Ep 1-2 Review: BTS' Jimin and Jungkook radiate peak siblings energy in New York; video call V, SUGA