BTS' Jimin and Jungkook's upcoming travel show Are You Sure Ad premieres on Korean TV

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook are all set to appear in a brand-new variety show where they will travel across various places and spend quality time together. Moreover, the show’s advertisement has also premiered on local Korean television, creating anticipation among fans.

On July 27, 2024, a video clip of BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook was circulating online. The snippet is from the artists’ upcoming travel show Are You Sure?!, which will be premiering soon. The show’s advertisement has premiered on South Korea’s local television, creating curiosity among fans.

Moreover, the video also included shows like Ji Chang Wook’s My Name is Gabriel and more. As the date of premiere comes near, excitement among fans has further escalated.

Moreover, it is also being speculated by fans that Jimin and Jungkook will drop an OST track for the show titled Keep Going. Several hints also point towards a special appearance by bandmate V or Kim Taehyung, which has led to even more anticipation among the fans.

Are You Sure?! concept and release date

The show is described as a travel series where Jimin and Jungkook will travel across different regions, do various activities, and spend quality time together. As the title suggests, they encountered unexpected events throughout their journey that made them question, "Are You Sure?!"

The duo visited New York in the United States, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan. They explored the bustling cityscape in New York, visiting iconic landmarks and enjoying the diverse food scene.

On Jeju Island, they immersed themselves in nature, experiencing the tranquility of its beaches and hiking trails. Sapporo offered a blend of cultural and outdoor activities, from visiting traditional markets to exploring breathtaking landscapes.

Are You Sure?! will consist of 8 episodes in total, and the first two episodes are scheduled to premiere on August 8, 2024, on the Disney+ streaming platform. Are you ready to watch Jimin and Jungkook take on thrilling challenges?

