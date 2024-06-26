BTS' Jimin and LOCO vibe amid flowers for Smeraldo Garden Marching Band teaser clip; WATCH

BTS member Jimin has set fans’ hearts racing by surprising them with a mute teaser clip of Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring LOCO. The upcoming pre-release single is set to be released on June 28. Meanwhile, Jimin will be dropping his second solo album MUSE on July 19 amid his ongoing military service.

BTS’ Jimin teases Smeraldo Garden Marching Band feat LOCO

On June 26, BTS member Jimin delighted fans with a captivating surprise; a mute teaser clip for the upcoming pre-release single Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, featuring LOCO. Set in a tranquil floral backdrop, Jimin and LOCO exuded effortless style and charisma, hinting at a dynamic collaboration.

The teaser clip, devoid of audio, has left fans wondering what this exciting collaboration would result in while eagerly anticipating the release on June 28.

Take a look at Jimin’s teaser clip for Smeraldo Garden Marching Band feat LOCO here:

Interestingly, Jimin had previously hinted at this single during Jimin’s Production Diary Quiz with BTS’ producers.

More details about Jimin’s upcoming solo album MUSE

Amid his ongoing military service, BTS' Jimin is poised to once again capture the hearts of fans worldwide with his highly anticipated second solo album, MUSE. Following the introspective journey that began with his debut solo album, FACE, MUSE promises a deeper exploration of Jimin's artistic evolution and personal inspirations.

The album was initially teased with a captivating La Lettra clip, setting the stage for what promises to be a profound musical experience. MUSE features seven diverse tracks, including the beloved fan-favorite Closer Than This, a touching dedication to ARMYs that Jimin released in December 2023 upon his enlistment.

Scheduled for release on July 19, MUSE will be accompanied by a highly anticipated music video for its title track, Who. Adding to the album's allure, the fourth track, Slow Dance features a collaboration with American singer and actress Sofia Carson, known for her role in Netflix's Purple Hearts, promising a captivating blend of styles and emotions.

With tracks like Intro: Rebirth, Interlude: Showtime, and Be Mine, Jimin's MUSE is poised to showcase his versatility and musical maturity, captivating listeners with its emotive melodies and introspective lyrics.

