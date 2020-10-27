BTS: Jimin and RM add another adorable MiniMoni moment to the files with their Dynamite TikTok video

BTS members Jimin and RM light it up like a Dynamite with their latest TikTok video and add another MiniMoni moment to the files.

While the fandom braces themselves for the BE album, BTS members are still grooving to their latest hit track Dynamite. The septet's first all-English song has been in the Top 10 spots of Billboard's Hot 100 since its debut. The song has also been performed at several shows, including the Billboard Music Awards recently. Dynamite has also paved the way for Dynamite challenge on TikTok with the Bangtan Boys sharing a few videos themselves. Today, RM and Jimin came together to add another video for the archives.

Namjoon and Mochi, aka MiniMoni, turned towards TikTok and recorded themselves grooving to Dynamite. The rapper and singer are seen performing the last few lines of the song in the video. The duo sport similar colour outfits as they croon, "Dyn-na-na-na, na-na-na-na-na, na-na-na, life is dynamite (Oh) Shining through the city with a little funk and soul."

To take the video a notch higher, the duo included an ARMY bomb and purple hues sprinkled all over the video. Check out the video below:

Billboard released the Hot 100 for the week to reveal that Dynamite still holds a strong position on the chart. The song currently stands on the seventh spot of the chart. However, the BTS song continues to rule the Global 200 and Global 200 excl. US chart. Meanwhile, the BTS' collaboration with Jason Durelo and Jawsh 685 on Savage Love, Savage Love -- Laxed Siren Beat, held the fifth spot on Hot 100 and Global 200 excl. US chart while sat on the sixth spot on Global 200.

