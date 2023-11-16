BTS' Jimin and SHINee's Taemin's electrifying dance to Guilty leaves fans in awe: Watch

BTS's Jimin joined forces with SHINee's Taemin to dance to Guilty together. SHINee's maknae made a banger comeback with the release of Guilty on October 30. This comeback marked his return from the military. Fans eagerly waited for Guilty as it is his first release in over two years. His last release was his third EP Advice in May 2021.

BTS's Jimin and SHINee's Taemin groove to Guilty

On November 15, SHINee's official Instagram posted a video of Taemin and BTS member Jimin dancing together as they took on the Guilty challenge. The idols displayed great chemistry together as they danced in sync; Taemin with his elegance and Jimin with his power. The amazing combination fluttered the hearts of the fans. Guilty's choreography has sensual moves and as they danced to it, fans couldn't help but look.

One fan commented that they had watched the video too many times while another said the two look very powerful together. Jimin and Taemin also got playful towards the end as they picked up and carried each other up. The display of their friendship put a smile on the faces of many fans. The caption on the video read 'Guilty & Two MIN' which is a collaboration of their names as both their names end with 'min'.

Taemin's recent activities

SHINee's Taemin dropped his EP Guilty along with a music video for the title track by the same name on October 30. This marks his return as this is his first comeback since he enlisted in the military. Fans looked forward to Guilty as it is his first release in over two years. Taemin will be holding his solo concert Metamorph in December at Inspire Arena, Incheon. Taemin also set a new personal record with Guilty as sales surpassed 100K on the first day.

Jimin's recent activities

On October 23, Jimin unveiled his first solo documentary, Jimin's Production Diary. The documentary is a compilation of the process of making his first album as a soloist FACE. It expanded on the work and activities that went into the making. His first album FACE was released in March 2023 along with music videos for Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt. 2.

