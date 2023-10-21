BTS’ Jimin and TXT tie for most nominations at 2023 MAMA awards: Pre-voting deets inside

The 2023 MAMA Awards nominations are now out, with BTS’ Jimin and TXT leading the chart. Both of them have successfully clinched the most number of nominations for this year. TXT secured nominations across various categories as a group, while Jimin received the same for his solo endeavors. The overall nominations for Jimin will surpass TXT's tally if BTS’ nominations are included in the total. Check for details.

BTS' Jimin leads the 2023 MAMA Awards nominations

The nominations for the 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards were announced on October 19. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on November 28 and 29. The venue for the same is Tokyo Dome in Japan. In their solo era, BTS’ Jimin debuted with his album FACE, and the title track Like Crazy, broke several records in the International music scene, in terms of sales and trends. The Filter singer as a soloist has received 8 nominations in total. Out of the 8 nominations he has secured his positions in 6 categories. Jimin's total count at the annual ceremony climbs to an incredible 13 nominations when added to BTS's overall total. This implies the BTS member is a nominee for three Daesang awards this year.

Jimin’s total 2023 MAMA nominations

Artist of the Year

Album of the Year (FACE)

Song of the Year (2 nominations for Like Crazy and VIBE)

Best Male Artist

Best Collaboration (VIBE)

Best Dance Performance Male Solo (2 nominations for Like Crazy and VIBE)

TXT secures eight nominations at 2023 MAMA awards

TXT, the second boy group of BIGHIT MUSIC, after BTS, is leading this year’s MAMA nomination as the group. TXT has bagged an impressive eight nominations. Their musical track Sugar Rush Ride and Goodbye Now has been nominated for the Song of the Year Award. Both the songs are from the Love Revolution album. Tomorrow X Together’s The Name Chapter: Temptation has also secured a place in the nomination for Album of the Year award, alongside Stray Kids and NewJeans.

Pre Voting for the 2023 MAMA Worldwide Fans' Choice Awards

This year many top-notch K-pop idols have been nominated alongside Western artists. The inclusion of Western artists for the top awards of the night is quite rare, but, owing to mega collaborations like Jungkook’s Seven (Feat Latto), J-Hope's On the Street (Feat J. Cole), and so on, this time the award the nominations has widened its wings. Meanwhile, The Worldwide Fans' Choice nominations are up for pre-voting, which ends on October 30 at 11:59 PM KST.

