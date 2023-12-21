BTS' Jimin announces digital solo single Closer Than This post-enlistment with teaser image; know release date

Get set for an exciting new release from BTS’ Jimin. Despite his recent enlistment in the military, Jimin has thoughtfully crafted a special surprise for his fans, the ARMYs before embarking on his service. On December 21, KST, the international idol unveiled a teaser image for his upcoming solo digital single, Closer Than This

BTS’ Jimin’s new solo single

Just over a week has passed since BTS’ Jimin began his mandatory military service, and amidst this, he has readied a heartfelt gift for fans, timed perfectly for the holiday season. On December 21 at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that Jimin is set to drop a new digital single titled Closer Than This the next day. The label shared that this special release is crafted with fans in mind, aiming to bring joy to their holiday season.

In their official English announcement the label wrote

“ Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We are excited to announce the release of BTS member Jimin’s digital single, Closer Than This.

Closer Than This is a heartfelt fan song that encapsulates Jimin’s genuine feelings for ARMY. As we approach the final days of 2023, we hope that Closer Than This, with its lyrics conveying Jimin’s love and affection for his fans, will bring you hope and warmth.”

The announcement of Jimin's upcoming single coincides with the recent confirmation that he, alongside three fellow BTS members — V, Jungkook, and RM — has commenced the enlistment process in the South Korean army and is actively serving. It's worth noting that Jin, Suga, and J-Hope had previously initiated their military service, adhering to the mandatory requirement for all eligible men to fulfill approximately two years of service as mandated by South Korean law.

Closer Than This is scheduled for release on December 22 at 2 PM KST, 10:30 PM IST.

BTS’ recent activities

BTS' eight-part documentary series, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, made its global debut on December 20 at 5 PM KST, 1:30 PM IST. Leading up to this much-anticipated premiere, BANGTANTV, BTS' secondary YouTube channel, unveiled an exclusive character trailer, and Disney+ Korea provided a sneak peek at the first episode.

Alongside the series, nearly seven years following its initial release, BTS' beloved track. Spring Day has reached the top of Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart. Also, in a delightful turn of events, several other BTS songs such as No More Dream, Louder Than Bombs, and Outro: Tear from previous years have unpredictably made a comeback on the Billboard charts.

Despite the ongoing military service of the members, dedicated fans (known as ARMYs) are actively celebrating BTS' earlier releases, resulting in a renewed sense of enthusiasm and a simultaneous resurgence of multiple BTS songs on various music charts.

