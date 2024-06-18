BTS’ Jimin announces MUSE release and fans’ suspicions come true with previously hinted new music in SUGA's vlog

BTS' Jimin has thrilled fans by releasing a COMING SOON teaser for his new music titled La Lettra, which will be part of his second solo album, MUSE. This announcement comes after his successful solo debut in 2023 with the mini-album FACE, highlighting his artistic growth and unique musical style.

Jimin announces second solo album MUSE

On June 17, the singer of Closer Than This announced his second solo album, MUSE, and released a teaser for La Lettra. This confirmed ARMYs' suspicions about his upcoming music, which he had hinted at in SUGA’s vlog and during his appearance on Suchwita. In SUGA's vlog, they discussed Jimin's album, where they were seen saying,

“Jimin: In August, yes, I'm done with my album now.

Yoongi: It's ready now? It's ready?

Jimin: Yes.”

During his appearance on Suchwita, Jimin and SUGA talked about his new album, dropping hints and spoilers. Jimin mentioned that he had a clear vision for this album, making it an easy process.

SUGA teased him, saying, “You keep saying 'this album,' referring to his upcoming album. I think that's a spoiler. Does that mean there's a next album?” Jimin laughed and said he needed to keep growing. SUGA continued to press for details, asking about the album's name and the number of songs, to which Jimin was surprised and complimented SUGA on his skills. All of this made ARMYs’ suspicions, and today, dropping the teaser and announcing the second solo album, Jimin confirmed all their suspicions to be true.

More about Jimin

Park Ji Min, known as Jimin, is a South Korean singer-songwriter and dancer and a member of BTS, serving as the lead vocalist and main dancer. Jimin debuted with BTS on June 13, 2013, on Mnet's M! Countdown with No More Dream and has since achieved numerous awards with the group.

Jimin's interest in performing began in eighth grade after watching singer Rain, leading him to join Busan High School of Arts' Modern Dance Department. Encouraged by his dance teacher, he auditioned for BigHit Entertainment and, upon acceptance, transferred to Korea Arts High School in Seoul, graduating with group-mate V in 2013. He earned a bachelor's degree in entertainment and media from Global Cyber University in August 2020. He enrolled in Hanyang Cyber University's graduate school for an MBA in advertising and media in September 2020. He received the President’s Award at Global Cyber University’s Graduation Ceremony on March 1, 2021.

On December 31, 2018, Jimin released his first unofficial solo track Promise on BTS' SoundCloud. His solo single Like Crazy made him the first South Korean soloist to top the US Billboard Hot 100. Jimin, along with BTS, was awarded the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea for their contributions to Korean culture and literature globally. Currently, he is completing his mandatory military service.

