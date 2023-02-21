BTS’ Jimin announces solo album FACE to be released at the end of March; Details inside

Jimin will be the next BTS member to go solo following the individual projects of J-Hope, Jin and RM. As revealed in an announcement on February 22, 12 am KST (February 21, 8:30 pm IST), Jimin will be going solo with a new album called ‘FACE’ meant to act as a release where he faces his true self unhesitantly. His first official step in the solo world will come with the album set to drop on March 24 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). Jimin’s solo debut with FACE announcement

A notice was shared by the BTS member’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC on the fan community platform Weverse where they revealed details of the release along with the pre-order schedule. Here’s what it said.

“Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. BTS member Jimin will be releasing his first solo album “FACE” “FACE” is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist. Jimin will see the fans through various activities including the “FACE” release so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin’s first official solo activity. Pre-order Date: From 11 AM, Wednesday, February 22, 2023 (KST) Release date: From 1 PM, Friday, March 24, 2023 (KST) Thank you.” About Jimin Born on October 13, 1995, Jimin debuted with the South Korean septet BTS on June 12, 2013. Originally from Busan, the star came to Seoul with experience in modern dance, kendo and no knack for singing but honed his skills to become a coveted idol in the Korean music industry. He has undeniable star power and a large fandom to fall back on, having released songs like ‘Promise’ previously, which has gone on to become a huge success on the music platform SoundCloud.

Having recently been announced as one of the only few global brand ambassadors for the luxury brand Dior, he surely knows how to work his magic, becoming the main character of the brand's event at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week. Thanks to his dance roots and a creative mindset, his debut has been highly anticipated and presents a chance for the BTS member to grow his influence further. Stay tuned for updates.

