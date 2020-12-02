BTS: Jimin asks students taking entrance exams not to get anxious; V suggests to eat something delicious after

With College Scholastic Ability Test taking place soon, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook came together to send a message for students.

The highly-anticipated College Scholastic Ability Test takes place this week. As students prepare for the entrance test, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook came together to share a video of encouragement. In the video shared on YouTube, Namjoon begins by noting how difficult this year has been for many students before Mochi takes over and requests them not to get anxious due to the exam. "It’s not the last test you’ll take in your life. Just do your best and leave no regrets as it won’t be your last," ChimChim said.

Yoongi and Seokjin stressed upon the importance of taking care of physically and mentally health. "Getting good sleep is important. It’s important not to get nervous, and just do what you’ve always done," the Moon crooner said. Taehyung suggested students go and relish something nice after the exam is done. "When the CSAT is over, go and eat something delicious," TaeTae requested.

On behalf of the whole group, Hobi said they support everyone taking up the exam. "We wish you nothing but the best. To everyone taking the CSAT, ‘Fighting‘!" the group said unanimously. Check out the video below:

BTS was in the news recently for opening up their costume closet and auctioning their pale outfits from the Dynamite music video for charity. The group's move was a part of Julien's Auctions MusiCares Charity Relief Auction (Recording Academy's philanthropic arm). Check out the details of the auction in the link below.

ALSO READ: BTS pledges Dynamite MV outfits for Grammy Awards Charity auction; Here's how much you'll have to shell out

