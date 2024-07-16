BTS' Jimin asks 'Who is my heart waiting for' in official music video teaser from MUSE album; WATCH

BTS member Jimin in lead up to the release of MUSE has dropped an exciting teaser for the music video of his lead single Who. Jimin’s much-awaited second solo album MUSE is slated to release on July 19.

Meanwhile, his collaborations with artists like LOCO and Sofia Carson add further excitement to this highly awaited musical journey.

BTS’ Jimin teases music video for Who

On July 16, BIGHIT MUSIC, the label behind BTS treated fans with a glimpse into Jimin's upcoming solo project, unveiling a teaser for his forthcoming music video Who, the lead single from his much-anticipated album, MUSE.

In the teaser, Jimin exudes a captivating aura as he wanders through a desolate street adorned in a gray tee and leather jacket, paired with baggy jeans. The scene is stark, with sparse buildings and cars, creating a somber yet intriguing atmosphere.

Cryptically highlighted in the teaser are glimpses of buildings adorned with titles of Jimin's forthcoming songs, including Slow Dance, Closer, and Bliss, hinting at a thematic cohesion throughout the album. Towards the end of the clip, Jimin offers a tantalizing preview of the track's hook with the line, "Who is my heart waiting for?"

Take a look at the teaser for Jimin’s Who music video here;

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fans eagerly await the full release of Who along with Jimin's album, poised to explore his solo artistry and immerse themselves in his introspective musical journey. The teaser sets the stage for what promises to be a soulful and introspective exploration of emotions and melodies from one of BTS' most beloved vocalists.

More about Jimin’s upcoming alum MUSE

Jimin's upcoming album MUSE is poised to be a mesmerizing journey through his artistic soul, blending introspection with musical innovation. From the enigmatic allure of the cryptic trailer La Lettra to the soul-stirring melodies of tracks like Closer Than This and collaborations with LOCO and Sofia Carson, each song promises a glimpse into Jimin's personal evolution.

With a thematic depth hinted by titles like Rebirth and Showtime, MUSE not only captivates with its musical diversity but also reflects Jimin's profound growth as a solo artist, setting the stage for a profoundly resonant musical experience.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin raises anticipation for MUSE with exciting Highlight Medley teasing each song on the album; listen