BTS’ Jimin becomes the 6th member to reveal the friendship tattoo; ARMYs react on Twitter

On June 29, Jimin posted on Weverse, a fan community platform, saying, "It's been a long time. How are you? I'm doing well." Jimin expressed his anticipation, saying, "You may have heard the news, but I am helping to bid for the 2030 Busan Expo. I am happy to be with you in meaningful work, and I think I will be happy if I get to meet you soon."

He also mentioned the photo shared with him and said, "As you may already know, the photos are friendship tattoos together. I wanted to show you when holding the microphone, but my hands are small so I can't see it when I hold the microphone." He even left a photo of himself to the fans. In the photo, Jimin seems to emphasize the number '7' clearly engraved on the side of his index finger.

Previously, BTS members engraved the same '7' friendship tattoo and verified it on their social media handles. RM has tattoos on his ankle, J-Hope on his calves, Jungkook on the back of his ear, and Jin on his waist. Despite the recent announcement of a temporary suspension of group activities, BTS decided to serve as the ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo (World Expo). They will hold a global concert in Busan that hopes to attract Expo Busan to add strength to the bid for the Expo.

In addition, they plan to attend the General Assembly of the International Exposition Organization (BIE), which will vote for the venue of the 2030 World Expo, scheduled for next November, and deliver a message of support. Meanwhile, the album 'Proof', released in celebration of the ninth anniversary of BTS, ranked 4th on the Billboard main album chart 'Billboard 200' and settled at the top of the charts for two weeks in a row.

The members will temporarily suspend group activities starting with 'Proof' and focus on individual activities. In particular, Jimin was proudly ranked first on Billboard's 'Most Missed BTS Solo Project' by the US Billboard, and is receiving high expectations and interest from the fandom and the public.

