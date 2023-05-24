BTS’ Jimin becomes fastest K-Pop soloist to surpass 1 billion streams across all credits on Spotify

BTS’ Jimin now has 1 billion streams across all credits on Spotify, making him the fastest K-Pop solo artist to achieve this record. He achieved this feat in 393 days, breaking the previous record of 409 days. Notably, 70% of the streams that contributed to 1 billion streams came in the last 67 days alone after he released his solo album FACE and participated in ‘Fast X’ soundtrack Angel Pt.1, showing his power as a solo artist!

Jimin’s achievement:

Jimin set the Spotify record for the most streaming in a single year by a K-pop solo artist, according to 'charts data,' which provides real-time news from the global music market. Meanwhile, the most elevated yearly record set by a K-pop solo vocalist was 757 million streams in 2022, and Jimin recorded 759 million as of May 20, standing tall with gushing for only 5 months in the current year. Specifically, while Jimin's most memorable independent collection 'FACE' keeps on recording unparalleled records, as of May 20, the briefest record was abbreviated by the greater part, 58 days after its delivery, the most limited time frame among all K-pop solo artist albums to arrive at 500 million. It made Spotify's streaming history and broke through.

FACE:

As of May 20th, the album's title is 'Like Crazy.' The Korean version has sold 176.72 million copies, the English version has sold 122 million, the pre-release song 'Set Me Free Part 2' has sold 122.55 million, 'Face-off' has sold 33,168,739 copies, 'Alone' has sold 29,065,312, and the intro is titled "Interlude: Dive' 21,448,890, or six songs all together. It is acquiring streams with a sum of 504,956,029 streams. In addition, Jimin charted for 67 days at 71st on Spotify's 'Global Daily Top Artist' chart as of the 20th, and has been charting for 67 days. His 1,962,000 followers were the highest among Korean solo artists on Spotify in 2023.

