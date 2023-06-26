BTS' Jimin becomes first artist to rule at No 1 on iTunes in 119 countries with two songs

BTS' Jimin becomes the first and only K-pop artist to have multiple songs on the iTunes chart, reaching no. 1 in 119 countries. Jimin's Like Crazy and With You not only took over the iTunes chart on its release but also made Jimin the first artist ever to achieve No. 1 with multiple songs even after months of release.

Jimin rules the iTunes Chart

BTS Jimin's solo music is soaring high with millions of streams from all over the on different music platforms. Jimin yet again creates history with his songs that made him the first and only artist to rank no.1 on the iTunes chart with multiple songs in 119 countries. The two songs that stole the heart of the listeners Like Crazy and With You a year apart from their releases, Like You is the title track of FACE. On its release, Jimin's first solo album FACE and Like Crazy swept iTunes Album and Top Songs charts. Jimin joined hands with his dear Ha Sung Woon, who is a former Hotshot and Wanna One member. With You was the fastest song to reach no.1 in 100 countries on the iTunes chart in just 4 hours and eventually took over no.1 in 119 countries on its release in April 2022. With You was the original soundtrack for Shin Min Ah's K-drama Our Blues.

The pre-release of the album FACE also achieved great success on the iTunes chart, it ranked no.1 in 100 countries breaking records for the fastest, came second to With You, following Like Crazy came third to do so. From 4 songs to rising at rank 1 in 117 countries to 2 songs reigning in 119 countries, Jimin proves to be the king of iTunes by reaching this milestone.

Other Achievements

Apart from iTunes, Jimin's Like Crazy surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify within 30 days and he reached over 1 billion streams in all his credits in 393 days becoming the fastest K-pop soloist to achieve this. Jimin's FACE sold over 1 million copies in 24 hours. Jimin's Like Crazy reached no.1 on Billboard Hot 100 for multiple weeks, making him the first Korean soloist to achieve this.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapcha t

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS members Jimin, V and Jungkook make surprise appearance at SUGA's D-DAY concert in Seoul