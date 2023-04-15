BTS’ Jimin becomes first K-Pop soloist to do THIS with Like Crazy in Top 40 of UK’s Official Singles Chart

BTS’ Jimin becomes the first K-Pop soloist to successfully remain in the top 40 of its Official Singles Chart for the third consecutive week with the latest title track Like Crazy from the solo album FACE. ‘Like Crazy,’ released by Jimin of the group BTS, ranked 38th, down 22 places from the previous week. In addition, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo's 'FLOWER' was ranked 91st, down 53 places.

Like Crazy:

On April 15th, Billboard's main single chart ‘Hot 100,’ Jimin's ‘Like Crazy’ ranked 45th, making a new history as the only K-pop idol solo to enter the top 50 for the second week. This is next to the pre-release song 'Set Me Free Pt.2', which ranked 30th after being the first Korean solo singer to top last week, and Jimin, as an individual without collaboration, ranked in the top 3 K-pop idols. In addition, the collaboration song 'VIBE' with Taeyang, who participated in composing and featuring as a soloist rather than a group, ranked 76th on the chart, proving its global power by charting a total of 3 songs 4 times. Jimin's 'Like Crazy' is a song that left a monumental footprint in the history of Korean pop music by being number 1 on the Billboard 'Hot 100'. It was a very successful achievement, ranking 45th in the 2nd week only with streaming records, with the number of radio broadcasts as well as the sales tally almost disappearing.

Jimin’s activities:

Previously, Jimin released 'Jimin Choreography Practice Sketch' through BTS' official YouTube channel, and produced choreography videos for 'Like Crazy' and 'Set Me Free Pt.2;. In the video, which started with the image of practicing for the choreography filming of ‘Set Me Free Part 2', Jimin prepared meticulously by coordinating every detail to complete a magnificent musical-like stage with the dancers. Even after the dancers left, Jimin, who remained in the practice room and continued to practice, smiled brightly, saying, "I'm working hard to show the fans better results. If you wait a little bit, I'll go." In the choreography practice of 'Like Crazy' that followed, fatigue from continued practice accumulated and, even after collapsing on the floor, they spurred on the practice, making them realize once again that behind the splendid appearance they show to their fans is thorough practice and effort.

