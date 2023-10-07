BTS' Jimin becomes first soloist to win TMA Idol Plus Popularity award, dominates global trends

BTS' Jimin is setting benchmarks one after one. On October 2nd, the Filter crooner scripted history by becoming the first soloist ever to win the acclaimed The Fact Music Awards (TMA) Idol Plus Popularity Award. BTS ARMYs are currently on cloud 9, watching their K-pop idol registering big wins, be it dominating beauty polls, leading dance and vocal charts, or dominating the global X trends(Formely Twitter).

BTS' Jimin's solo popularity soars as he wins TMA Idol Plus Popularity Award

BTS's solo era has stood out as one of the most successful periods of the group’s 10-year journey. The Fact Music Awards (TMA) is one of the highly regarded awards in the K-pop industry. It is awarded to the idol who receives the most fan support through votes, which are gathered via the Fan N Star application. With a record-breaking 624,353 votes or 36% of the total votes cast, he won The Fact Music Awards (TMA) Idol Plus Popularity Award on October 4. All previous winners in this category have been a group including BTS and Super Junior. To celebrate Jimin's huge success, fans all over the world started trending several hashtags under his name making him dominate the global social media trends.

BTS registers 5 big wins at The Fact Music Awards 2023

Other than Jimin, BTS as the group, and members on their solo front also won several awards at The Fact Music Awards 2023. The winners of the ceremony were announced ahead of the event’s actual date. Reportedly, the R&B song Slow Dancing, from V's debut solo album LAYOVER, won the Best Fall Music award. On the other hand BTS’ Take Two clinched the Best Summer Music of the Year in addition to winning Fan N Star Choice Group, and Most Voted Artist awards. On October 10, in Seoul, South Korea, the Fact Music Awards event will hosted at Incheon's Namdong Gymnasium.

Jimin’s Like Crazy music video hits 100 million views on YouTube

BTS’ Jimin’s official music video for Like Crazy which came out in March 2024 has successfully crossed 100 Million views on YouTube. Prior to this his Set Me Free Pt.2 music video achieved this feat on the video streaming platform. Notably, both the single Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt.2 are from Jimin’s solo album FACE. The Promise singer is reportedly gearing up for the release of his first documentary compiling the production and backstage moments of his debut solo album FACE.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat