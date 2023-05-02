BTS’ Jimin becomes longest-charting K-Pop soloist on Spotify Global, USA Daily Top Artists charts

BTS’ Jimin has spent 47 days on Spotify Global Daily Top Artists chart, making him the first K-Pop soloist to maintain such a record in history of the chart. He also charted for 18 days on Spotify USA Daily Top Artists chart, making him the 6th K-Pop act in history to create such a record. With these and many more achievements, BTS’ Jimin has continued to prove his popularity.

Jimin’s achievements:

According to 'charts data', which delivers news of the world music market in real time, Jimin's 'Like Crazy' has surpassed 500,000 units sold in the US. As a result, ‘Like Crazy’ has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Jimin previously obtained RIAA gold certification for all three solo songs 'Lie', 'Serendipity Full Length', and 'Filter' on the BTS album, and even 'Like Crazy'. In addition, for the first time in K-pop history, 4 solo songs were certified gold. The media also reported that Jimin's 'Like Crazy' is the largest weekly sales record in 2023 in the first week of release, followed by the largest weekly sales by a Korean solo artist in US history. It set a sales record,” they said.

Jimin’s activities:

Jimin's 'Like Crazy' ranked 85th on the Billboard main single chart 'Hot 100' on April 29th in its fourth week of release, setting a record for four consecutive weeks, the longest period among Korean solo songs in 10 years. 'Like Crazy', the first Korean solo singer to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 'Hot 100', is 5th after the pre-release song 'Set Me Free Pt.2’. In addition, 4 songs, together with Taeyang's collaboration song 'VIBE' and BTS' solo song 'Filter' from 'Map of the Soul: 7', achieved a feat of entering the charts a total of 7 times. 'Like Crazy', which debuted at number one on the 'Digital Song Sales' chart, is Jimin's third number-one song after 'Set Me Free Part 2' and 'With You', and it is second for the third week following the first place for two weeks in a row.

