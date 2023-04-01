BTS’ Jimin becomes one of the only K-Pop acts to enter Top 10 of UK Official Singles Charts, alongside BTS

BTS' Jimin made a new record as a Korean solo singer in a week on the British Official Chart Singles Top 100, which is counted as the world's two largest pop charts along with the US Billboard. According to the Official Charts on March 31 (local time), Jimin's first solo album 'FACE' released on the 24th of last month, title song 'Like Crazy', was released this week (March 31-4) and entered the Singles Top 100 chart at number 8.

In particular, it debuted at the highest rank on the chart among Korean solo singers.It is also Jimin's first time to debut in the top 10 of the Official Chart Singles Top 100 immediately after release. Previously, Jimin recorded the highest debut on the chart when his pre-released song 'Set Me Free Pt. 2' of 'FACE' debuted at No. 30 in the Top 100 last week, but he broke it in one week. Jimin previously ranked 96th on this chart with VIBE, which he collaborated with Taeyang, a member of the group BIGBANG. The song by a Korean solo singer who has recorded the highest ranking on the chart so far is PSY's 'Gangnam Style', which topped the chart in 2012.

BTS members on the chart:

Other than Jimin, other BTS members who entered the British official chart as a solo artist include SUGA (August D)'s 'Daechwita' (68th), Jungkook's 'Stay Alive' (89th), and Jungkook and American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth 'Left and Right' (No. 41), 'That That' (No. 61), which SUGA collaborated with Psy, Jin's 'The Astronaut' (No. 61), J-Hope's ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ (No. 82), ‘More’ (No. 70), and ‘On the Street’ (with J. Cole) (No. 37). BTS entered the official singles chart several times as a group. BTS' highest ranking on this chart is number 3. 'Dynamite', 'Butter' and 'My Universe' all recorded this ranking. Including 'Life Goes On' (10th place), a total of four songs were posted in the top 10. BTS climbed to the top of the official album chart twice ('Map of the Soul: Persona' and 'Map of the Soul:7’).

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo quickly breaks several records on Hanteo and YouTube with solo album ME and track FLOWER

Advertisement